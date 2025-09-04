HBCU Legacy College Fair and Legacy Week happening in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local students with college dreams can learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities at an upcoming event.

The 7th Annual HBCU Legacy College Fair and Legacy Week is happening September 15-20. Organizers said the purpose of the event is to “highlight the opportunities, history, and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Students can participate in several events, including HBCU tours, a“Day in the Life” as a student at Florida’s oldest HBCU, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, and an HBCU college fair at the Jessie Ball Dupont Center with on-the-spot admissions and scholarships.

There is also a mixer planned for HBCU alumni and supporters.

The event is hosted by The Center One Foundation and Florida Senator Tracie Davis.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.

