HCA Florida Emergency opens for patients in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — HCA Florida Healthcare opened its newest emergency room in St. Augustine on Wednesday morning, offering round-the-clock care at 1780 Woodlawn Road.

The new facility is the second freestanding emergency room in St. Johns County for HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

The ER features 10 private rooms, a trauma bay, and advanced diagnostic tools, including CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray.

Board-certified emergency physicians and nurses will provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Our expansion into the St. Augustine area will significantly enhance access to emergency care for patients in the community,” Reed Hammond, CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital said.

For more information on the new ER and services, visit HCAFloridahealthcare.com.

