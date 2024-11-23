‘He took the coward way out:’ as Spencer Pearson sentenced to life in prison

The man responsible for stabbing and almost killing his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Spencer Pearson’s attorney tried lowering his sentence, but the judge said the impact of the crime outweighed the mitigating factors.

Lots of emotions in the courtroom today – as we heard from everyone affected by the attack that happened last June – including Pearson, Madison, and her mom.

“I was given my own life sentence by the defendant and I plead with you that the defendant received the same life sentence he gave me,” Madison said.

That’s exactly what the judge did.

“There are just certain crimes committed that merit the maximum possible sentence and this court finds one of them,” Judge Lee Smith said. “You are sentenced to serve the remainder of your life in prison.”

While his family cried out in despair, Madison and her family shared hugs of relief.,

“I think that it was an overwhelming sense of gratitude and overwhelming feeling of success and happiness and we were all very thankful for the verdict today,” Madison said.

Life in prison for the man, who on June 3, 2023, changed Madison’s life forever.

“I remember the moment I realized I was paralyzed,” Madison said. “I remember struggling to breathe and formulate words, I remember telling my mom I could not feel my legs.:

A normal day at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach turned into a vicious stabbing attack on Madison, her mom, Jacki Roge, and the man who jumped in to save them, Kennedy Armstrong.

“This guy could not handle a break-up, and proceeded to plan the murder of Madison,” Armstrong said. “His act left a family grieving while he took the coward way out.”

Pearson’s attorney claimed he had mental health disorders with extreme depression, social anxiety, and autism.

Pearson took the stand to apologize.

“I’m here to express my sincere apology to Madison, Ms. Roge, and Mr. Armstrong. I’m sure June 3 was the worst day of their lives, it was also the worst day of mine and always will be,” Pearson said. “...on this day I hurt three innocent people.”

Madison and her mom described the months after their breakup when Pearson stalked her, harassed her online, and threatened to harm himself.

“I can’t believe I loved you, and I worried about you, and I genuinely thought you were a good kid,” Roge said. “What a fool I was, and I have to figure out how to get over that guilt that I have. You’re evil and that’s that.”

Both Armstrong and Madison’s mom suffered serious injuries, but it doesn’t compare to what it left Madison with.

Now recovering from being paralyzed- she thanked her mom and Armstrong for giving her that chance.

“The two of you are my heart, and I couldn’t have made it this far without you,” Madison said.

Roge and Armstong were awarded the Carnegie Medal– a national recognition for heroism.

“I don’t feel like a hero, I’m a mom. I would save any one of my kids,” Roge said.

This fight isn’t over, as Madison and her mom filed a lawsuit against Spencer, his parents, and Mr. Chubby’s Wings for negligence. The complaint said the restaurant should be held responsible for not providing security. And they’re holding his parents responsible for gifting him a knife despite knowing his mental health problems.

As for Madison, she said she is going to use her story and her strength to help others.

