‘Why did someone evil try to kill me?’: Madison Schemitz speaks during Spencer Pearson’s sentencing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Spencer Pearson has been sentenced to life in prison.

As of just after 6 p.m. Friday, the sentencing hearing for the man who stabbed and almost killed his ex-girlfriend in June 2023 was still underway.

Spencer Pearson is awaiting his fate and we’ve heard from everyone affected that day, including his ex, Madison Schemitz, his parents, and Schemitz’s mother Jaclyn Roge, who was also injured by Pearson that day.

Pearson spoke to the court after Schemitz gave her victim impact statement.

He begged the judge for mercy and apologized to Schemitz for what he did to her and her family.

He also apologized to Kennedy Armstrong, the man who jumped in to stop his attack on Schemitz and her mom.

Meanwhile, Schemitz asked the judge to give Pearson the life sentence he gave her.

RELATED: Madison Schemitz, her mother file lawsuit against Spencer Pearson, his parents, Mr. Chubby’s Wings

On June 3, 2023, the day of the attack, Schemitz said her life changed forever.

She described every detail, from the moment she noticed Pearson that day in Mr. Chubby’s Wings to the moment she ran from her attacker.

Schemitz was stabbed 17 times, became paralyzed, and had to fight to survive – and she did with a vengeance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She set goals -- to walk, hit a softball at her senior game, walk across the stage for graduation, and share an impact statement to the man who tried to take her life – she accomplished all of it.

Despite her wins, she said she still struggles.

“I deal with mental battles ... why did something so horrific happen to me … why did someone evil try to kill me ... why me?” Schemitz said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’m here to express my sincere apology … on this day I hurt everyone,” Pearson said.

Once Pearson is sentenced, we’re expecting to hear from Schemitz again.

Stay with Action News Jax as we wait to learn Pearson’s fate.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.