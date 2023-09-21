Lake City police give all clear after suspicious item found

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Update 8:05 a.m.: According to LCPD, the area has been cleared.

Lake City Police says there is heavy law enforcement in the area of Olustee Park and Columbia County Court House.

According to LCPD, the area is blocked off due to a suspicious item.

Police are waiting for the arrival of hazmat.

It is asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 4-year-old hit by car in Sans Souci, represents concerns for pedestrian safety

Read: This Week in the 904: Bishop McKissick explains comments made at mass shooting memorial service

Read: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying Waffle House armed robber

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.