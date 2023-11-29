Heavy police presence, crime scene tape up on Collins Road in Jacksonville

Action News Jax is at the scene of a heavy police presence on Collins Road.

This is in the Ortega Hills neighborhood.

Several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers could be seen in the 3800 block of Collins Road, which is just north of Interstate 295 near U.S. 17.

Crime scene tape was also up and blocking a portion of the road.

As soon as more information is available, Action News Jax will bring it to you on air and online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.