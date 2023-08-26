Heavy police presence, SWAT on scene in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are at an active scene near Kings Road and Canal Street.

Action News Jax sources state that SWAT can be seen near the Dollar General working a potential standoff with an armed suspect barricaded inside.

JFRD states that injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing scene and will be updated when details arrive.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more.

