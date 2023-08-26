Mayor Deegan says ‘number of fatalities’ at scene of heavy police, SWAT presence in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan spoke with Action News Jax on the heavy police and SWAT presence unfolding at the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street.

According to Mayor Deegan, there have been a “number of fatalities” following a possible shooting incident.

Mayor Deegan’s presence at the scene signifies the importance of the police presence, as it is not common for a Mayor to be present at a shooting scene unless the circumstances are particularly noteworthy.

The Mayor confirmed to Action News Jax that there have been fatalities as a result of the incident. Additionally, a man is currently reported to be barricaded within a store on Kings Rd.

Action News Jax has received numerous calls and emails from viewers on the ongoing police and SWAT activity at this scene.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more details about this ongoing scene.

The police have been on the scene since approximately 1:00 p.m., and both the North and Southbound lanes of King St. near Canal St. have been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public. People are recommended to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

