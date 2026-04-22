Helping hand: Nahunta residents donate groceries amid wildfires

NAHUNTA, Ga. — The population of Brantley County, Georgia is approaching 19,000 people.

Two thousand of those people – Brantley County Manager Joey Cason said – are in the path of the Highway 82 Fire.

With so many people having to evacuate or move about, several people in the county, including agencies and neighbors are stepping up to help.

Inside the Brantley County Library on Wednesday was a table of plenty. Water, Gatorade, and snack boxes. Despite the drought, their cup runneth over with donations, from the people around Nahunta for those affected by the wildfires.

Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau saw some of the food going out to those fighting the fires and other first responders.

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Delena Coutney May owns a lot with five houses. Though she was worried about the fire coming to her neck of the woods, she still decided to donate.

“I went to my pantry and I had unopened jars of jelly and peanut butter, and I just came from the grocery store with bread,” May said.

Sue Douglas lives a short drive away. She spent the last few days handling chores at home, and listening out for emergency notifications. While she hasn’t had to evacuate yet, she’s confident she’ll be taken care of if she has to.

“People in Hoboken, further up the road, our relatives and stuff, they offered their campers their houses, so people are going to help that’s for sure,” Douglas said.

For the time being, Douglas is just praying for some precipitation to alleviate Brantley County’s fire situation.

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“Let’s do the rain dance … that would be something,” Douglas said.

Nahunta is a community — just how dedicated are they to helping each other, well, ask May, an octogenarian.

“If I were five years younger, I’d go fight the fire,” May said.

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“How old are you?” asked Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau.

“83,” May replied and laughed.

Cason is urging residents to pay attention to emergency alerts and the county social media pages and websites for any sort of updates and alerts that come out of this wildfire situation.

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