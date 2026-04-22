Wildfires: How to breathe safely when ash, smoke fill the air

As wildfires continue to burn, they will send smoke and ash into the air, the same air we need to breathe.

But there are steps you can take to breathe safely.

AQMD.gov, run by the South Coast Air Quality Management District in Diamond Bar, California, said you need to take precautions when there is a high air quality index (AQI), when you smell smoke or when there is visible ash.

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Ash from wildfires looks like gray or white dust that is large enough to see (sand or larger) and visible in the air or on surfaces. It can contain toxins.

AirNow.gov says to stay inside as much as possible and limit time outside when the air is smoky.

It is important to stay inside if you have heart or lung disease or other health conditions that could make breathing in wildfire-affected air dangerous. You should also have a health plan, including a five-day or more supply of medication, AQMD.gov said.

The agency said to try to keep a clean space during a wildfire.

An N95 mask or P100 respirator can help protect you from particulates if you must be outside, especially for an extended period.

They must be tight-fitting and should have the words “NIOSH” for the National Institute of Occupational Safety and either “N95″ or “P100″ printed on them.

Make sure it has two straps to go above and below the ears, not one strap or two that loop around the ears, AirNow.gov said.

As for your house, AQMD.gov said to make sure your filters in your furnace or air conditioner are clean or use a portable HEPA filter.

If you don’t have a portable air cleaner, you can build one with a fan and several furnace filters. DIY Air Cleaner designs can be found here.

If you need to use a generator because power is off, don’t use it inside. Use it at least 20 feet from your home and make sure the home has working carbon monoxide detectors near every sleeping area, AQMD.gov said.

Once the air has cleared, you will need to clean up. Again, wear the mask or respirator, and add goggles, gloves, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants to avoid contact with skin. Do not use a leaf blower to clean surfaces, instead mist surfaces with water, then use a broom or mop to clean it up. Wash ash from toys and cars that were outside. Wash ash from pets. Pour ash-filled water onto the ground, away from storm drains. Inside, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter.

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