Henry Tenon withdraws plea, argues statements are inadmissible under Florida Statute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney representing Henry Tenon, the man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Jared Bridegan in a murder-for-hire plot in early 2023, has filed a motion to preclude statements made during the course of plea negotiations.

The motion argues that under Section 90.410 and Rule 3.172, “Florida law unequivocally provides that statements made during plea negotiations are inadmissible in any criminal proceeding.”

READ: Man who once admitted to killing Jared Bridegan doesn’t want plea deal statements mentioned at trial

Action News Jax spoke with Michelle Suskauer, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with this case and a former president of the Florida Bar, who says it’s ultimately up to the trial court judge whether his previous statements will be admitted at trial.

“The court is really going to drill down on, did this individual have counsel, which he did,” Suskauer said. “The question now is, can his statements that he made under oath, with the advice of counsel, can they be used against him in his trial?”

She also says that, because of the plea discussions, which involve long, drawn-out conversations to ensure defendants admit freely and voluntarily, the prosecution will likely argue that Tenon understood what he was doing.

Tenon had initially taken a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Shanna Gardner, Bridegan’s ex-wife, and her estranged husband, Mario Fernandez-Saldana, who have been charged with orchestrating Bridegan’s killing.

Tenon’s next court appearance is scheduled for this upcoming Monday, March 23.

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