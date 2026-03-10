Here’s why your GPS may not work around Camp Blanding for a few days

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. — If you drive or fly near Camp Blanding between now and the end of the week, your GPS may not work.

The Federal Aviation Administration is doing GPS testing, which will result in an “unreliable or unavailable GPS signal”.

Drivers and pilots could notice a difference. GPS may not be available within a 259-nautical-mile radius at 40,000 feet above ground level.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That radius shrinks to 41 nautical miles at 50 feet above ground level.

Testing will be conducted daily until March 13, between 9 a.m. and 5:59 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.