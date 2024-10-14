‘He’s a hero:’ The community honors a fallen JSO Corrections Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community is paying tribute to a JSO corrections officer who was shot and killed Saturday morning, all while trying to help someone in need.

“This was an officer that was off duty just doing the right thing,” said Gayla Jones, a parent of two JSO officers. “Just a good person trying to help, and his life ended in a terrible way.”

On Monday, many lined the streets for Officer Bradley McNew’s procession.

“He’s a hero, and he always will be,” said Richard Skule, a community member who came to wish his condolences to the family.

McNew’s body was transferred from the Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home.

“The family has the prayers of all these officers that are out here today and the many agencies that are here today,” said Jones.

Officer McNew was killed at Love’s gas station near the Jacksonville International Airport after he stepped in when he saw a violent dispute between a man and a woman.

And only on Action News Jax do we have video of authorities trying to get the 29-year-old suspect, Demaurea Leon Grant, out of a North Carolina home where he was later arrested.

