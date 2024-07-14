‘He’s lucky the bullet hit his ear:’ Local residents react to assassination attempt on Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is shocked after news broke out that former President Donald Trump was shot.

Read: The Latest: Trump whisked from stage following apparent assassination attempt

Jacksonville resident Melanie Hernandez said she did not expect to see a former president almost assassinated in 2024.

“He’s lucky the bullet hit his ear. If it was just a couple of inches from his right or left ear that would’ve been his life,” said Hernandez.

Residents told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir, despite being a Republican or Democrat, Trump does not deserve to be killed.

“I don’t think anybody deserves to get shot. They could’ve figured out a better way to push him aside other than trying to assassinate him, I wouldn’t wish that on nobody,” Rick Robins, a Jacksonville resident, said.

Another resident, Vanessa Toves, agrees this type of violence should not happen in 2024. Although the gunman was shot and killed, she hopes a thorough investigation is conducted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m not a Trump supporter, but he’s our former president, so I think it is really important we find all the conditions connected to this,” Toves said.

In a social media post, Trump said he was shot in the ear. This is currently being investigated as an assassination attempt.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.