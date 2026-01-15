‘Hey, we are here’: Local Hispanic community center opens up amidst recent immigration raids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amidst a climate of heightened anxiety over immigration raids. The Libre Initiative opened its Jacksonville office with a mission to empower and educate, even as organizers acknowledge the shadow cast by recent local immigration enforcement actions.

“Trust me, there is a lot of fear,” said Beatrice Lugo, a former client turned volunteer.

That fear stems from recent ICE raids that have left many local families on edge. However, organizers say the current climate makes their presence more vital than ever. For Lugo, the physical office serves as a statement of resilience.

“Because of the color of your skin, you can be pointed out,” Lugo said. “But we want to let everybody else know that we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we love this country, and we want the best for it.”

While the organization does not provide direct legal counsel, staffers work to connect residents with specialized legal aid for immigration hurdles and other matters. The core mission, according to Engagement Director Martha Torres, is providing the tools necessary to achieve the American Dream.

“Our focus is education, health, immigration, and the economy,” Torres explained. “We are concentrating on those four topics to empower the community.”

The initiative’s arrival follows Hispanic community growth. According to recent data, Jacksonville’s Hispanic population surged by 76.4% between 2010 and 2020. Despite these numbers, Lugo notes that many residents remain isolated.

“The Hispanic community is often just about work and home,” Lugo said. “I understand that we have to go out and tell them: ‘Hey, we are here.’”

Local leadership is also weighing in on the resource’s importance. City Council Member Raul Arias encouraged residents to view the new office as a gateway to civic engagement and a better quality of life.

“Know that there is a place for you to come to talk about changes you want in our city,” Arias said. “Use this as a resource.”

The Libre Initiative is open to all community members seeking guidance on navigating local systems and improving their economic standing.

