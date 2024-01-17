High school students can sign up to learn about the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join and learn about the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare.

Students will be able to do service projects benefitting the pets at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

High schoolers are also able to meet the dogs at the shelter.

Learn more and register here: https://buff.ly/3vzYUDL

