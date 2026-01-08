High ticket prices aren’t stopping Jags fans from going to playoff game Sunday

As the clock strikes closer to kickoff in EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars fans are gearing up with apparel to cheer on their home team.

The Jags are playing the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game.

The big question is whether fans are prepared to pay a premium for the remaining tickets available for the game.

“I am 100 percent going to the Jags game this weekend,” Jags fan Katie Englund said.

But some are not as lucky.

“I actually had knee surgery, so I don’t want to walk around,” Jags fan James Strutchen said. “But if I could I definitely would.”

Anyone considering going to the game at this point shouldn’t be surprised by the prices.

Ticketmaster’s website shows there are still tickets available for fans to buy. Right now, prices are ranging anywhere between $160 to over $1,700 dollars.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I paid for my own ticket, my husband and I,” Englund said. “We spent $250 a piece.”

But those ticket prices are not deterring some fans from going to the game.

“(I’m) absolutely not missing this game,” Englund said. “I would pay it again.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Although Strutchen can’t make it to the game, he has this message to the Jags.

“Man, do it for the home team, Duval lets go baby,” Strutchen said.

Kickoff for the Jags-Bills game is 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.