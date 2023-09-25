Hispanic Heritage ‘Starlight’ Gala to celebrate a night of achievement in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FCHCC) is set to host an evening of accomplishment and achievement.

Set to take place on Fri., Oct. 13, the Hispanic Heritage Starlight Gala is inviting the community to celebrate “a night of achievements paving the way for a brighter future for our Hispanic Students.”

The FCHCC explains on their website that along with donors, the ATD Scholarship Program awards promising Hispanic students scholarships to continue their education.

“Each year, FCHCC awards between 10-12 scholarships to deserving Hispanic students and recognizes them at our Annual Hispanic Heritage Gala & ATD Awards.”

The FCHCC states that in order to qualify for the scholarship program, students must be of Hispanic/Latino descent, live in one of the First Coast five Counties (Duval, Baker, St. Johns, Clay or Nassau), have a 3.0 GPA, complete an application which includes two short essays, and send official transcripts for our selection committee to review and select the recipients.

The event is planned to take place at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront at 225 E. Coastline Dr. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the special evening click here.

Applications for the 2024 ATD Scholarship Program will open Nov. 1, 2023. To read more about the scholarship or to become a possible donor, click here.

