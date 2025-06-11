Historic Mayport Lighthouse in plans to be relocated

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Mayport Lighthouse Association (MLA) received an amount of $85,000 in grant money to explore moving the historic St. Johns River Lighthouse.

They received $75,000 from the Florida Lighthouse Association and $10,000 from the US Lighthouse Society.

The lighthouse is placed on the Naval Station in Mayport. It’s currently under dirt and can’t be accessed by the public.

The MLA wants to move it to the Mayport Village waterfront, where it can be restored and enjoyed by everyone.

A team of experts will study how to move it safely.

Local leaders, the Navy, and community groups all support the plan.

The MLA hopes the lighthouse will become the centerpiece of other bigger projects, including parks and boat docks.

