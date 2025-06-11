What is ‘No Kings Day’: 1,800 protests planned around U.S., over 70 in Florida, dozens in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Donald Trump is holding a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C. It’s to honor the 250th birthday of the United States Army.

It’s also Trump’s 79th birthday.

As that celebration is taking place, more than 1,800 “No Kings Day” protests are planned around the U.S.

More than 70 are planned for Florida and dozens in Georgia. Some of the planned protest locations in Florida include Jacksonville, Orange Park, St. Johns, St. Augustine, Palatka, Palm Coast, Gainesville, Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach. Some Georgia locations include Brunswick, Waycross, St. Mary’s, and Valdosta.

“The ‘No Kings’ mobilization is a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there’s no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools,” the organizers’ website states.

The Army birthday celebration was planned months ago, but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event — which coincides with his birthday — into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the streets of the nation’s capital.

The No Kings demonstrations are following violent protests that erupted this week over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in California.

No Kings organizers released a statement after the President sent National Guard members and Marines into Los Angeles as the ICE protests there turned violent.

“The No Kings mobilizations on June 14 were already planned as a peaceful stand against authoritarian overreach and the gross abuse of power this Administration has shown,” a portion of the statement reads. “Now, this military escalation only confirms what we’ve known: this government wants to rule by force, not serve the people.”

Organizers aren’t holding any No Kings protests in D.C. during Trump’s military parade.

Trump warned people Tuesday against protesting the military parade in Washington, according to Reuters.

“For those people that want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force,” Trump told reporters in the White House’s Oval Office, according to Reuters.

“All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety,” the No Kings website states. “Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.”

There are other counter-protests of varying sizes planned for Saturday in D.C. with the largest being a mass march to the White House, according to the Associated Press.

Trump Military President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump Military Parade Military tanks and other military vehicles are transported via railroad to Washington, D.C. for an upcoming parade for the Army's 250th anniversary, Monday, June 2, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

