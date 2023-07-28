Historic Spanish Street in downtown St. Augustine to undergo construction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Starting on Mon., Aug. 7, historic Spanish Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The City of St. Augustine said in a news release on Thursday that the Historic Streetscape Rehabilitation plan is expected to last close to eight months. During this time, certain road closures will take place:

Spanish Street, from Cuna Street to Orange Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Tolomato Lane, from Spanish Street to Cordova Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Pedestrian access will be fully maintained to residences at the Tolomato Lot.

A dedicated pedestrian crossing will be operational at Tolomato Lane and Spanish Street.

“We are excited to continue this initiative on Spanish Street, preserving our City’s heritage while enhancing functionality and accessibility,” Reuben Franklin, Assistant City Manager said. “As we take this step forward, we remain committed to working closely with our community, understanding the impact on residents and businesses, and ensuring that this project becomes a source of pride for all those who call St. Augustine their home.”

In order to address the community’s concerns about the project’s impacts to residents and businesses the city will host an open house on Wed., Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This will take place at the Financial Services Center, located at 50 Bridge St. This will give the community an opportunity to meet with city staff to ask questions about the project.

The city has said that the “complete streets” initiative will rehabilitate historic areas for the safety of vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles while maintaining the rich historic heritage of the area.

“The Hypolita and Treasury ‘complete streets’ initiative has been successful in blending historical authenticity with modern accessibility, and the Spanish Street rehabilitation is the next step in this plan,” the city said in a statement.

For more information about this project or to discuss access/delivery coordination concerns, you are asked to contact Xavier Pellicer, mobility manager, at 904-209-4211.

