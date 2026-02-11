Historic structure on fire, Fernandina Beach residents hope owner can rebuild 

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Shock and sadness gripped some community members in Nassau County on Tuesday morning as a historic home on the corner of 8th and Cedar Street—now serving as a home goods shop—was severely damaged by a fire.

Emergency crews from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 8:00 a.m. Residents described a scene of flames that burned the inside of the structure.

“It was yellow, and then orange, and then the black, deep, heavy smoke came out,” said local resident Tammi Kosack.

“It was almost like it was a total eclipse when it covered the sun,” said Kosack.

Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes of the Fernandina Beach Fire Department reported that his teams encountered heavy smoke and visible flames venting from the second story and the attic when they arrived.

“We had zero visibility,” Chief Holmes stated.

“We decided to pull out and try to gain access with some ventilation tactics, and then we were able to get water on the fire,” said Chief Holmes.

While officials confirmed that no one was inside the building when the fire began. One firefighter and one bystander were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The building suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. For neighbors like Eriyhanna Hamm, seeing the damage was surreal. “We see it every day, and we don’t ever think like a fire is going to burn it down,” she said.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the exact cause of the fire. Despite the heavy damage, the community is already rallying behind the business owners, with many expressing hope that the historic architecture can be saved.

“I hope they are able to salvage and do the best they can to keep it,” said resident Jackson Pickett. “It is a beautiful home, and I’d love to see it stay here.”

