Hogan’s Creek death investigation: Victim’s roommate details what he saw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a chaotic morning for people living in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek neighborhood.

“It was about 6:30 in the morning, and I was just leaving for work, and all the roads around here were blocked off,” said David Temple, who lives in Hogan’s Creek.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office(JSO) says they got a call at 3 a.m. about a fight inside a house at the 800th block of 18th Street West– and that someone may have died.

When they arrived, they said they were told that the suspect and a witness may be inside the house.

“The home was surrounded by patrol officers, and the JSO SWAT team and Hostage negotiator responded to the area,” said Sgt. Robbie Hinson with the JSO Homicide Unit.

JSO says that after trying to make contact with anybody inside the house, the home was cleared by JSO’s SWAT team. And that’s when they found a dead body inside.

JSO says the victim was an adult.

“At this time, we don’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships with those involved,” Sgt. Hinson said. “And for that, we’re going to leave the incident classified as pending until we find out some more information.”

Sgt. Hinson said JSO suspects some foul play in this incident.

The roommate of the victim, Christopher Hedges, spoke to Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio.

Hedges says the victim was 80 years old.

He also said he wasn’t home when this all happened, but he says he was one of the people who identified the body.

Christopher Hedges describes the victim as a good friend and describes what he saw the moment he stepped back inside his house.

“The body was laying on the floor when we came inside the house,” said Hedges. “It’s sad, it’s really sad.”

Hedges said he spoke with JSO investigators just before speaking with us.

Neighbors such as David Temple, who lives down the street from where the incident happened, said he didn’t know something was wrong until he left to go to work.

“I didn’t hear gunshots or anything,” said Temple. “It must have happened way late in the night.”

Temple just moved into Hogan’s Creek 3 months ago. He tells Action News Jax that he’s not entirely surprised.

“People like to do evil, wicked things in this world,” said Temple. “Not treat people as their loving neighbor.”

JSO says so far, no arrests have been made, and the case is currently under investigation.

