Homeland Security reportedly raids St. Augustine business

ST. AUGUSTINE — Action News Jax is live at noon at a business in the 400 block of Paseo Reyes Drive in St. Augustine where government officials were reportedly raiding a business.

CLICK HERE to watch live

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

*The story is developing. Refresh this link for updates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.