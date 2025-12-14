Homeless veteran speaks out after violent road rage attack in St. Augustine caught on surveillance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A homeless veteran is speaking out months after a violent road rage attack, he said left him fearing for his life. The incident happened in August and comes as road rage violence continues to spike across Northeast Florida this year.

Robert Wilson, a 65-year-old homeless veteran, says the encounter has changed him and that he wants accountability. Surveillance video reviewed by police supports his account, showing a confrontation investigators say crossed the line into violence.

“You know I’m 66 years old, I don’t need no guys 6 foot four or 230 pounds took me to death,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the incident happened as he was pulling into Veterans Village in St. Augustine, where he was working to rebuild his life through the Home Again program. According to a St. Augustine Police Department report, the confrontation occurred on August 6 around 9:46 a.m. along Anastasia Boulevard.

“As soon as I slow down, a truck pull behind me and starts blowing his horn,” Wilson said.

Surveillance video shows Wilson slowing down to make a right turn into the property. The video then shows a semi-truck stopping traffic. The driver gets out of the truck and approaches Wilson’s car, accusing him of cutting him off. Police say the video shows Wilson simply making a turn into the property.

“Before I knew it, he reached out of my car, put both hands around my neck, and told me so hard, and I’ll start seeing dots on where I was gonna pass out,” Wilson said.

In the police report, the suspect admitted to putting his hands inside the vehicle and grabbing Wilson. Officers arrested the driver on charges of burglary with battery and battery by strangulation.

Months later, Wilson says the incident still weighs heavily on him and that he does not want it ignored.

“ I’m not going to let him get away with this. This is just wrong,” he said.

Wilson’s case is one of at least five road rage incidents reported in Northeast Florida this year alone, including shootings and deadly confrontations. One of the most recent cases involved a local musician, underscoring how unpredictable and dangerous road rage encounters can be.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Steven Coppola urges drivers to step away if emotions are running high.

“If you’re in a mood or your emotional, take a break, don’t get in that car and be in a hurry to get across town,” Coppola said.

Nationally, experts said road rage violence continues to rise, with hundreds of people shot in these incidents each year. Wilson said by sharing his story, he hopes others will think twice before letting anger take control behind the wheel.

