Homeowner finds human remains on Fleming Island property

FLEMING ISLAND — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the discovery of human remains found on a property Wednesday in Fleming Island.

The homeowner called 911 just after 5 p.m. regarding the remains found at the bulkhead of their residence along the St. Johns River.

“CCSO Patrol units, detectives and our dive team responded to the 3200 block of US17 near the Doctors Lake bridge and began their investigation,” a sheriff’s office news release states.

The remains were sent to the medical examiners office, “to assist with our investigation and help determine a cause of death,” the news release states.

