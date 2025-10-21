Homes, vehicles damaged by suspected drunk driver on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in a Jacksonville neighborhood on the Southside had to clean up last week after a suspected DUI driver damaged a house, gate, and car.

It happened the night of Monday, October 13.

The suspected drunk driver first hit a gate and a house, then went into the next yard, hitting a man’s work trailer and sending it into his wife, Elsie Law’s car.

Law’s husband and some neighbors were able to stop the driver until some neighbors were able to stop the driver until the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived.

“We now have to figure out how to buy a new truck and that’s what he works out of. I’m a stay-at-home mom with two kids and he’s the only income and he’s trying to work out of my little car,” Law said.

Action News Jax is still working to get a police report and confirm the suspect’s name.

Law has set up a GoFundMe to assist their family. To learn more, click here.

