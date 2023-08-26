Homicide investigators working fatal crash on Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-295 in the left travel lane approaching the service ramp to Collins Road.

A tractor truck was parked near the exit ramp to Collins Road when the pickup crossed all travel lanes and veered onto the service ramp.

As the pickup approached the area from the left shoulder it veered right, causing the front left to strike the back right of the trailer.

FHP states that the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

