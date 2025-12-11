Honoring the ultimate sacrifice: JFRD adds two fallen firefighters to Fallen Firefighters Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, JFRD, held its annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony, dedicated to remembering and honoring the legacies of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony saw an outpouring of support from family members, firefighters, residents, and city officials as they gathered at the Jacksonville Fireman’s Memorial outside JFRD Station One downtown. They came together to honor the now 28 fallen firefighters whose names are etched in the plaque of the memorial.

“Firefighter memorial where we honor our fallen firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II.

This year, two names were added to the memorial: Engineer Ian Church and Engineer Jason Woodruff.

Their coworkers and friends spoke movingly about the two men, remembering them as individuals who were intensely passionate about their careers and were always there for their friends, family, and especially the Jacksonville community.

Lieutenant Scott Abel, JFRD, remembered Woodruff: “That’s Woody. He was thorough, caring, and relentless in all the right ways.”

Engineer Josh Davis, JFRD, spoke of Church: “He loved his wife and his children, but he also loved being a firefighter.”

Tragically, the deep love Church and Woodruff had for their jobs affected their health. Both firefighters died last year from occupational-related cancers.

Chief Golden acknowledged the growing danger of this inherent risk: “They battled cancer. We have been seeing that trend all around the United States. It’s an inherent risk we have to deal with as firefighters.”

JFRD hopes that the community remembers not just a list of names, but the lifesaving services and personal sacrifices these men provided for Jacksonville.

Chief Golden said, “We also want to remember the folks to know that, hey, these guys are people too. They have families, and they’re sacrificing lives each and every day that they go out and respond to calls to take care and protect the citizens.”

The ceremony served as a reminder of the dedication and bravery required of those who serve on the front lines, ensuring that the legacy of those who gave everything is never forgotten. Even if they answered their last alarm call.

