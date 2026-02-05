How to enter the Miss Clay County Fair Scholarship Pageant

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Miss Clay County Fair Scholarship Pageant is now accepting applications for its 2026 competition, with a submission deadline of March 6.

The pageant offers female residents of Clay County the opportunity to compete for scholarship awards and represent their community during the annual county fair.

The competition includes multiple age divisions ranging from Jr. Miss, ages 9-10, to Miss, ages 16-19.

To be eligible, contestants are required to reside in Clay County.

To enter the competition, applicants must provide a completed application, a photo, an essay and a $125 non-refundable entry fee. These materials must be received at the Clay County Fair Association office by the March 6 deadline.

Applications that are not completed in full or are missing the required questions will be considered invalid.

The Clay County Fair Association office is located at 2493 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs. Contestants have the option to either mail their submission or drop it off in person at the office.

Following the application deadline, all contestants must attend a mandatory meeting and photo session on March 8. A rehearsal for the event is scheduled for March 20.

On March 21, the pageant, as well as contestant interviews, will be held at the Clay High School Media Center. The school is located at 2025 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs.

Official pageant details and application information can be found at: claycountyfair.org

