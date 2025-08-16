Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category 5 | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin was upgraded to a Category 5 as of Saturday’s 11 a.m. advisory.
Hurricane hunters were flying in and around the storm all morning Saturday.
They found a rapid rate of intensification in the storm, which now has winds of 160 mph.
Here’s what to know about the storm:
- The core of Erin will safely pass north of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and a high confidence track of a path between the Bahamas and Bermuda. This keeps Erin far, far away from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
- Erin will be a very large hurricane as it passes our latitude and will push strong swells toward our entire coastline, arriving Monday and lasting through around Thursday.
- Expect several days of dangerous rip currents and high surf of generally 5-8′ up and down our beaches. This may cause some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.
