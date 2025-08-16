Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category 5 | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin was upgraded to a Category 5 as of Saturday’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Hurricane hunters were flying in and around the storm all morning Saturday.

They found a rapid rate of intensification in the storm, which now has winds of 160 mph.

Here’s what to know about the storm:

The core of Erin will safely pass north of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and a high confidence track of a path between the Bahamas and Bermuda. This keeps Erin far, far away from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Erin will be a very large hurricane as it passes our latitude and will push strong swells toward our entire coastline, arriving Monday and lasting through around Thursday.

Expect several days of dangerous rip currents and high surf of generally 5-8′ up and down our beaches. This may cause some minor beach erosion around the times of high tide.

