I-10 widening project to bring closures starting this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Expect some delays on I-10 starting this weekend as part of a massive widening project.

The Florida Department of Transportation says closures will take place tonight through next Thursday. The expansion from the West Beltway to I-95 will cost an estimated $174.5 million and is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Here is the closure schedule from 10 p.m. Friday, March 22 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24:

Irene Street to I-10 West on-ramp closed: Drivers will detour to Edison Avenue and take Forest Street to connect with I-10 West.

Closure scheduled Sunday, March 24 through Thursday, March 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

Closure scheduled Monday, March 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 East closed: Drivers will detour to the Lane Avenue exit, cross Lane Avenue and take the on-ramp to reconnect with I-10 East.

Closure scheduled Tuesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

Luna Street to I-10 East on-ramp closed: Drivers will detour to Rayford Street and take McDuff Avenue to connect with I-10 East.

Closure scheduled Tuesday, March 26 to Wednesday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 East exit to McDuff Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to Stockton Street to Irene Street to Edison Avenue to Forest Street and take I-10 west to connect with McDuff Avenue.

Closure scheduled Wednesday, March 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West exit to Cassat Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to Lane Avenue and take Highway Avenue to connect with Cassat Avenue.

Closure scheduled Thursday, March 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: