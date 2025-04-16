I-10 widening project nears completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end of the Interstate 10 widening project, which spans a greater part of the major highway, is in sight. The project to add more lanes and safety between Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 is extensive and has been ongoing for years.

“People have dealt with this construction for the past almost five years. But we are nearing the end,” said Florida Department of Transportation representative Hampton Ray.

The $170 million project aims to add lanes to the existing interstate. “We were just able to build in the existing right of way. So, we didn’t have to take anybody’s homes, and no businesses were really impacted,” Ray added.

There have been many traffic shifts during the project, which Ray knows is a headache for commuters, but he said this project was a must to keep up with Jacksonville’s growth. “If we don’t do this work now, we would really see a significant challenge for congestion in the future,” he said.

“Today, we have over 138,000 drivers on I-10 in this corridor every single day,” Ray said, pointing to the need for the project. He added that in the next 20 years, FDOT expects to add another 40,000 vehicles per day to this corridor. Adding emphasis to why this project is crucial to the city’s growth.

“We are in the home stretch,” Ray smiled. FDOT expects the I-10 widening project to be completed by the end of 2025, weather permitting.

Ray adds that the project has a few traffic shifts remaining to open up additional capacity on I-10. Crews are also working on the top-level deck, which still needs some concrete work and ramp construction for safety and use.

Another part of this project is off I-10, and it’s for pedestrians and bicyclists. “I like to call it the hidden gem of this project,” Ray smiled. That’s the Luna Street tunnel." FDOT is working on the Luna Street pedestrian tunnel—a safe walkway that cuts through I-10. Crews are adding more lighting, safety measures, and drainage to make it safer for pedestrians.

As construction on the I-10 Widening project nears its end, many are worried that tolls could be involved, but Ray said not to worry. “Let your heart not be troubled; I-10 is not expected to see any tolling for the foreseeable future.”

