I-95 traffic impacted by shooting investigation, multiple people hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has shut down a section of highway just west of the Fuller Warren Bridge.

An alert from JSO just before 10 pm detailed the traffic impacts:

"Traffic is shut down at I-10 / I-95 split on the I-95 south and downtown exit side. From the I-10 exit onto I-95 south to the I-95 NB exit to Forest St. The I-10 merger onto I-95 NB that bypasses the Forest St, Monroe St, and Forsyth St exits is still open."

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that three people were transported from the area with life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the shooting occurred.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]