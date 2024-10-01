‘I want to cry:’ Angie’s Subs owner driving Hurricane Helene relief supplies to North Carolina

The Jacksonville Beach community is stepping up to help those in desperate need of help in North Carolina.

From water bottles to diapers and baby formula, it was a sea of supplies at Angie’s Subs all set to go to North Carolina for relief.

As of noon Tuesday, Angie’s Subs owner Ed Malin said they have more than enough water and are in need of diapers, ready-to-drink baby formula, cleaning supplies like shampoo and soap, also latex and work gloves.

Jennifer Keskinen stopped by to donate, as her daughter lives in North Carolina.

“She’s a nurse and sleeping at the hospital currently doing whatever needs to be done,” Keskinen said in tears.

North Carolina has been devastated by Hurricane Helene as crews have been searching for survivors and hundreds in need.

Keskinen stopped by the shop favorite on Beach Boulevard and dropped off items.

“I said ‘I can buy diapers, water and toilet paper,’ I can do that but as soon as I can get up there, I’m going to help clean up if I can,” she said.

Malin said he was just in North Carolina with a friend a few weeks ago and got a call, knowing the community there is in dire straits. They came up with a plan and it took off.

“I lost my house in (Hurricane) Matthew, so I have a small understanding what people are going through,” he said.

Malin said it hasn’t been just supplies donated, but money and fuel to make the trip possible.

“We all see the natural disaster but there’s a story behind it, and that’s all this goodwill and relief and love that happens,” he said.

As cars filled the parking lot and formed a line to drop off supplies, Malin said it brought tears to his eyes.

“I want to cry, I’ve already cried twice, it’s incredible,” he said. “We had stuff showing up before the sunrise this morning.”

Keskinen knows her daughter is helping everyone she can.

“Do you think your daughter would be proud of you right now?” Action News Jax asked.

“I’m proud of her, she’s wonderful,” Keskinen said.

Angie’s Subs owner told Action News Jax they are taking donations until sunset Tuesday, saying right now it’s looking like this will be a two-trip haul. The supplies are set to go to a first-responder group in Hendersonville, North Carolina, who will disperse some of the supplies. They are also bringing supplies to Franklin, North Carolina.

