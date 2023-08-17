Iconic band Lynyrd Skynyrd releases Hell House Whiskey as tribute to iconic cabin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Iconic, Jacksonville-born rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced the release of their new Hell House Whiskey, a spirit that pays tribute to the famous cabin where they wrote many of their hit songs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a release from the brand, the whiskey is considered the “embodiment” of the Hell House cabin, which is where founding members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Allen Collins wrote many of the songs many have come to love. The cabin still stands as a historical marker in Green Cove Springs.

Current band member Johnny Van Zant attributes the band’s enduring popularity to the “legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, seeing people love this music, and now being able to raise a glass of our very own Hell House Whiskey together. It’s a toast to the timeless spirit of rock and roll.”

Read: State hits abortion clinic with $193K fine

The whiskey brand’s release coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, “(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd).” The album was released on Aug. 13, 1973.

Hell House Whiskey will be available online at www.hellhousewhiskey.com with a suggested retail price of $49.99/750 ML.

For more information, follow Hell House Whiskey on Instagram (@hellhousewhiskey) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd).

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on a co-headline tour across North America with ZZ Top that will stage appearances through September 17, 2023. For detail on these shows and other confirmed performances, visit www.lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Read: Attorney: Michael Oher attempted ‘shakedown;’ Tuohys talked about movie on reality show

Hell-House--pc-Doltyn-Snedden Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant (Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden) (Hand-out/Hell House Whiskey)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.