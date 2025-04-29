As If! 90s Fest changes event date and location for a 2nd time

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People who purchased tickets for the As If! 90s Fest in St. Johns County - make sure you double check the date and location.

On Monday, organizers announced that the music festival will instead be held on Saturday, June 21st.

The 5th and final 90s Fest was originally scheduled for May 17th, before being changed to May 3rd and moved to a new location in Elkton.

Ticketholders are now being told to prepare for a show at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds in June.

Anyone who bought a ticket but is unable to attend the new show is advised to request a refund through EventBrite.

Organizers say they should be available 3-5 days after May 3rd.

Due to the inconvenience and extra time until the festival, organizers are sweetening the deal.

All current ticket holders are told they will get a free event t-shirt at the festival, plus 75% off a VIP upgrade.

Organizers say a code for the discounted upgrade can be requested through the following email: ancientcityentertainmentgroup@gmail.com.

Plans for the addition of a “major 90s rock act, bigger surprises and more nostalgia-packed fun,” are also in the works using the extra planning time, according to organizers.

