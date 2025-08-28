Illegal parking fines to nearly triple in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine City Commission voted on August 25 to approve a new ordinance, set to nearly triple the current fine for illegal parking.

Illegal parking fines will go from $35 to $100 on Wednesday, October 1.

“This amendment addresses concerns that drivers are willing to pay a lower fine to park illegally instead of parking in legal spots and lots, or using free parking and shuttle services, when they are available,” wrote the city in a statement Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Certain parking problem areas were listed as being along yellow curbs, in front of fire hydrants, blocking driveways, or in loading zones. The city said violators add to congestion and block through traffic for first responders, especially during special events like Nights of Lights.

“This does not change or impact fines for expired meters or violations in legitimate, legal parking spaces and lots,” said Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin.

People parking illegally will be issued warnings about the upcoming fee change until enforcement begins.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]