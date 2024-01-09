‘I’m a miracle:’ UNF bus driver has stroke while driving, saved by 2 passengers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 74-year-old man says 2 young women at the University of North Florida saved his life after he suffered a stroke while driving a charter bus on campus.

Jacksonville resident Willie Brown was driving a bus on the UNF campus last month when he suffered a stroke and drove off the road. Luckily, there were 2 young passengers on the bus who came to his aid.

Brown is calling his dangerous situation on Dec. 5 a miracle.

“I was incoherent. There were 2 little girls on the bus. They asked me if I was alright, but I could not respond,” Brown said.

Lucky for Brown, there was another bus driver passing who saw what was going on and called for help. Metro was on campus in minutes to assist.

“I would like to thank those 2 ladies who boarded my bus in the afternoon. Y’all made sure that I got aid in time, and it was very much needed,” said Brown.

Brown was paralyzed on the left side of his body, suffered memory loss and couldn’t see nor speak. After being taken to the hospital, his speech, memory and mobility were all restored.

Doctors who operated on Brown said only 10% of people fully recover from a stroke of that magnitude.

In Brown’s case, his recovery is 100%.

“God restored me,” Brown said. “He took me through it and gave me my eyesight back. He worked a miracle in my life.”

Brown said his new ambition is to become a preacher for his community.

