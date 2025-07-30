Inmate dies at the Clay County Jail, cause not yet known

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died at the Clay County Jail on Monday morning.

CCSO said inmate Jarel Walker-Webb, 20, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the jail.

Detention deputies were alerted by other inmates that Walker-Webb appeared ill and unresponsive around 9 a.m.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the jail, but were unable to revive Walker-Webb, CCSO said.

The cause of Walker-Webb’s death is currently unknown, and there were no obvious signs of trauma, CCSO said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and will lead the investigation into Walker-Webb’s death, working alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office.

