Insurance company Citizens considers leaving downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville could be losing a major tenant as Citizens Insurance considers moving out of the Everbank Center.

Citizens is one of downtown’s largest employers. It’s been located at the Everbank Center since 2015.

However, the company wants to shift more than 1,000 employees to the Southside. It’s seeking proposals for 225,000 feet of space.

Citizens sent Action News Jax the following statement.

“Citizens is seeking to negotiate with vendors for Jacksonville office space that provides greater access in bad local weather conditions and enhances its emergency response capabilities by housing equipment and other response assets at a single site. Citizens is also seeking a more centralized location for its employees living in the Jacksonville area.”

The City also sent Action News Jax a statement.

“The Mayor’s Office is in discussions with Citizens Property Insurance on potential opportunities for city support that will keep their office in downtown Jacksonville.”

Citizens is a non-profit government entity that acts as an insurer of last resort for property owners unable to get insurance in the private market.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has reached out to local Citizens board members, including former council Member Leanna Cumber and Bestbet President Jamie Shelton.

Neither have replied yet.

