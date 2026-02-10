INVESTIGATES: Fifth measles case confirmed in Duval County ‘outbreak’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned there is now a fifth confirmed measles case in Duval County -- a case that has not yet been publicly reported by the State of Florida.

Action News Jax obtained emails sent Saturday by Jacksonville’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Sunil Joshi, to local hospitals and healthcare leaders calling the five cases an “outbreak” and urging healthcare staff to ensure they are vaccinated.

‘Yes, this is an outbreak’

Joshi confirmed that Duval County has now recorded five measles cases so far this year.

“So yes, this is an outbreak,” Joshi said.

He emphasized that any spread of a highly contagious disease is taken seriously by public health officials.

“We are always concerned about any communicable diseases,” Joshi told Becker in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Emails urge vaccination and safety measures

In emails sent Saturday to multiple healthcare providers -- including Baptist Health, UF Health and Ascension St. Vincent’s -- Joshi urged hospitals and medical facilities to take immediate steps to protect both staff and patients.

“In light of this outbreak, we remind you that health care facilities should recommend that all health care personnel, regardless of birth year, who are unvaccinated and who lack laboratory evidence of measles immunity or laboratory confirmation of disease receive two doses of MMR vaccine at the appropriate interval,” Joshi wrote.

Joshi said the decision to send the guidance was driven by the outbreak designation.

“Since it’s technically an outbreak, it’s important for hospital systems to be aware of that and to protect their own employees as well as the patients that come into the facilities,” he said.

The emails also encouraged hospitals and providers to post signs outside entrances advising patients with fever and rash symptoms to remain outside and request an initial medical evaluation before entering.

“This measure can help reduce potential exposure within healthcare settings,” the email states.

What patients and parents should know

According to Joshi, patients who are concerned they may have measles can receive testing at a local laboratory with a provider’s order.

He also stressed that parents should take the outbreak seriously, especially when it comes to vaccination rates.

“It would worry me if immunization rates drop and people have measles in schools in particular,” Joshi said.

Questions about state reporting

Action News Jax previously reported that Jacksonville was leading the state in measles cases with four confirmed infections.

However, Florida’s online data currently shows 15 measles cases statewide so far in 2026 — and still lists only four cases in Duval County. The state data reviewed by Action News Jax does not include infections identified anywhere in Florida during the month of February.

When asked about the timing of public reporting, Joshi said investigations can delay when information is released.

“The county is doing everything it can,” Joshi said. “But you have to keep in mind, while they are investigating cases, it becomes difficult to publicly message about it.”

