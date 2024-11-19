Investigators find Jeep rented by NAS Jax sailor before his death in Georgia river

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The missing Jeep rented by a NAS Jacksonville sailor who was later found dead has been found.

A Georgia State Patrol dive team found the Jeep Compass that 25-year-old Devin Jeter rented before his disappearance, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The Jeep was found in the Ocmulgee River near where Jeter’s body was found, GBI said.

Action News Jax told you Thursday when Jeter’s body was found along the river by a fisherman.

RELATED: Family speaks out after missing sailor from NAS Jax found dead in Georgia river

Police said the last time anyone saw Jeter was after he was dropped off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 7.

From the airport, he rented a 2024 silver Jeep Compass with Florida license plate EWAG47.

When he didn’t report for duty the next day, his co-workers told his family, who filed a missing person report.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

GBI said when the Jeep was found in the river, investigators found no visible damage on it.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help to gather any information that could assist in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or share tips anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI’s tip submission page, or through the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.