‘It just doesn’t seem real:’ 8-year-old boy who died in Jacksonville house fire remembered by family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family friends of an eight-year-old boy who died in a fire last week in Jacksonville are speaking out.

His name is Duncan Thomas.

Unfortunately, Duncan’s life was cut short when a fire fully engulfed his grandfather’s home on Beaver Street. Duncan’s grandfather was watching him while his mom, Kristin was at work. There wasn’t much left of the home.

And now, his family wants to honor him. They want Duncan to be remembered as a bright young boy who brought joy to everyone.

“The biggest light, he left such an imprint on everybody -- everyone,” Angi Nagy, a family friend said. “Those beautiful blue eyes, and that thick, beautiful, curly hair -- so sweet. And the most interesting conversations... just precious.”

Nagy is Duncan Thomas’ mother’s best friend. She met them through her church a few years ago and quickly grew to adore little Duncan.

“He is so funny. He has this -- he thinks outside the box, and to me, it’s very funny how smart and intelligent he is,” Nagy said.

But last Thursday afternoon, a nightmare came to life.

911 Operator: “What’s going on with the house, what’s happening.”

Caller: “It’s got fire coming out of it, that’s what’s happening. They need to come over now. People are trapped inside.”

Duncan was trapped and couldn’t make it out.

“It’s just shocking, and it’s heartbreaking, it’s heart-wrenching,” Nagy said. “It still doesn’t seem real... it was so fast and sudden.”

Police told Action News Jax that a grease fire broke out in the kitchen. They said Duncan’s grandfather tried to save him, but unfortunately, the flames were too intense.

Duncan was Kristin’s only child.

“It’s hard. Duncan is her whole world, her whole world and it’s hard,” Nagy said.

While it’s extremely difficult for Kristin, Nagy said she has a forgiving heart.

Duncan Thomas Family and friends want Duncan to be remembered as a bright young boy who brought joy to everyone. (WJAX)

“It’s a terrible tragedy. It’s a terrible, horrible thing that happened, she said. “But it’s not any person’s fault and she does not blame anyone at all. It’s a horrible accident.”

Nagy said Kristin and her family are surrounded by so much love. As of this report, her GoFundMe has raised about $20,000. Duncan’s memorial is set for next Saturday.

If you want to learn more about how to help, you can click here.

