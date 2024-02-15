8-year-old boy killed in house fire that began as grease fire on stove, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy died in a house fire on Thursday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

This happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of West Beaver Street in the Commonwealth area on the Westside.

The boy and his grandfather were in the home at the time and the grandfather was cooking chicken.

Rudlaff said the grandfather stepped out of the house for a moment when a grease fire started on the stove.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The grandfather attempted to get the boy out of the house through a window, but the flames were too intense.

The boy’s grandfather called 911 and when police and firefighters arrived, he told them the boy was still inside the house.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rudlaff said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to put out the fire and when they were able to enter the home, the boy was found dead.

JSO and the State Fire Marshal are now investigating the fire, Rudlaff said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.