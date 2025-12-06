‘It lifts a huge weight’: Mortgage paid for family of late JFRD engineer

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s seventh annual Season of Hope has begun, providing mortgage-free homes to families of fallen heroes, including the family of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Engineer Heath O’Shea.

Engineer Heath O’Shea, who served for 20 years, died of a medical emergency on April 13, 2024. His family, including his wife Melanie and their two children, will now have their mortgage paid in full.

“Having our mortgage paid in full gives us financial security and peace of mind,” said Melanie O’Shea, Heath’s wife. “After losing my husband, Heath, in the line of duty, it lifts a huge weight, allowing me to focus on building a future for my family and honoring his legacy.”

“For two decades, Heath O’Shea served his community, answering calls for help and running towards the danger,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “Tunnel to Towers is honored to support the family he left behind by ensuring they will always have a place to gather, without the financial burden of a mortgage.”

The Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope will deliver 50 mortgage-free homes in the 24 days between December 1st and Christmas Eve.

Melanie O’Shea expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “It feels overwhelming in the best way. The holidays are especially hard without my husband, and this gift brings light into a season that is extremely heavy. Knowing our home is secure gives me a sense of peace and comfort that’s invaluable.”

