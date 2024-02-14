‘It takes everyone:’ New report on Antisemitism finds increased awareness, but also increased fear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jewish Americans are feeling increasingly less safe in the aftermath of the October 7th attack on Israel, and a growing number of Americans are beginning to see antisemitism as a problem here in the US.

That’s according to a new report by the American Jewish Committee.

The Committee’s 2023 ‘State of Antisemitism in America’ report found 93 percent of American Jews and 74 percent of all Americans believe antisemitism is a problem in the United States.

“The general public, you know everyday Americans, are waking up to the problem of antisemitism in our country,” said Holly Huffnagle with the American Jewish Committee.

Huffnagle said the increased awareness of antisemitism, and also increased level of fear among American Jews, has been driven in large part by the response to the October 7th attacks on Israel.

“We see those protests, the pro-Hamas rallies. We see on social media. We see Jews and Jewish institutions being attacked,” said Huffnagle.

Huffnagle noted since the attack, there’s been an almost 400 percent increase in hate crimes targeting Americans Jews.

“Now is the most unsafe time for American Jews, perhaps in the history of the United States,” said Florida State Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay).

Fine is sponsoring two bills in the ongoing 2024 Florida Legislative Session aimed at fighting back.

One would add a contemporary definition of antisemitism into state statute to help identify and track hate crimes targeting Jews.

The other, aims to make permanent a $20 million annual allocation for added security at Jewish day schools.

“It takes everyone in our state and in our country to stand up and say hate in any form is not okay. Whether it’s against Black people, whether it’s against women or whether it’s against Jews,” said Fine.

Fine’s bill defining antisemitism has already passed the House and is ready for a final vote in the Senate.

The funding for security at Jewish day schools is ready for a vote on the House floor, and has one more committee stop in the Senate.

