‘Beautiful house has been destroyed’: Family claims roofer caused water damage, which brought mold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Mandarin woman is suing a Jacksonville-based roofing company after she said a poorly installed roof has affected her family’s health and cost them tens of thousands of dollars.

Veronica Trollerud said her family’s nightmare started shortly after buying a brand-new roof.

“When we went to get the homeowners’ insurance, all the insurance companies were telling us that we had to replace the roof before they would insure us,” she said. “We went out shopping for roofers to redo the roof, and my beautiful house has been destroyed … and with no accountability.”

Trollerud hired D&D Roofing, which subcontracted Massey Roofing and Contracting to complete the job. But just six months after the new roof was installed, she noticed water coming inside her home.

“Oh my gosh, I was devastated. I was like, I couldn’t believe this was happening. Where is this coming from … I have a brand new roof,” she said.

According to Trollerud, crucial flashing wasn’t installed correctly, and some was damaged.

“They didn’t install flashing where they should have on the back of the lanai, so the walls here got waterlogged,” she explained. “Then the flashing on the front of the house between the two garages was damaged, so there was water going in between the walls. They didn’t properly install the exhaust pipes in the bathroom.”

Even though the roof passed the City of Jacksonville’s inspection, Trollerud said the problems didn’t stop there.

“When I called the city and said I had flashings that weren’t installed, flashings that were damaged … they told me that they do not inspect workmanship, all they do is inspect the materials used,” she said.

The family started experiencing serious health issues.

“My youngest daughter has a lot of digestion issues, and we can see from the mycotoxin report her levels are astronomically high,” Trollerud said. “She can’t taste her food, she can’t smell, she’s got hearing problems because she’s just so clogged with mucus.”

Mold tests in the home confirmed the extent of the damage.

“I had cavity tests done in the walls, and the numbers came back astronomically high. There wasn’t a bedroom in this house that didn’t have mold in it. Multiple different types of mold colonizing behind the walls,” Trollerud said.

The financial toll has been heavy. Trollerud estimates the cost of the first roof at $30,000, and the replacement at $42,000, totaling around $75,000.

“Refund me for the cost of the roof, pay for the damages. Just make it right. Take care of my children,” she said.

She also wants accountability from the companies.

“Ideally, I’d like their licenses to be pulled, and there needs to be accountability,” she said.

Court documents show D&D Roofing has denied the allegations and filed a third-party complaint against Massey Roofing Services, arguing that because Massey completed the roofing job, it should be held responsible.

Massey, however, maintains that some damage existed before their work and that D&D altered the roof.

Massey sent Action News Jax this response to the claims, saying:

“We do empathize with the homeowner. We feel like D&D should have handled this situation differently. Our job was to provide a labor only service and complete the scope of work that D&D provided to us. D&D decided the handle this situation with the homeowner without our advice or guidance and since they are in contract with the homeowner we had a very limited part in the resolution. We aim to provide excellent service on every job we do. On this specific job, we completed the scope of work as directed by D&D, the contractor.”

The family has since moved into a home about a mile and a half away, but Veronica says she just wants the companies to make this right.

We also reached out to the City of Jacksonville to ask how the roof was able to pass inspection. The city told us they are currently investigating the permitting and work review process for this particular property.

