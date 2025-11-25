Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of indecent touching of a minor, exposing herself

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of indecent touching of a minor. Lisa Singh, 41, is accused of exposing herself and inappropriately touching a child, a Jacksonville police arrest report states.

The incident reportedly occurred in September when the victim and a witness were meeting Singh’s son, according to the report.

According to a witness, Singh also kissed the victim during the encounter. The arrest was made last week after the allegations were reported to the police.

Lisa Singh Lisa Singh, 41, of Jacksonville, is accused of exposing herself and indecent touching of a minor. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

