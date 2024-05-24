‘It’s a drive, it’s an ambition:’ The FHP Auxiliary Unit hits the highways Memorial Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — A group of volunteers, dedicated to helping their community, are gearing up to hit the highway this Memorial Day weekend.

It’s the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary Unit.

In Jacksonville, there are 7 members, and throughout the state, there are about 150 members.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville middle school & military academy commemorates Memorial Day

FHP Troop G Auxiliary Major Donald Flynn said it is a growing group, all made up of volunteers.

“It’s a drive, it’s an ambition, it’s inside an individual,” Major Flynn said.

Members of the Auxiliary Unit ride along with FHP troopers in the passenger seat, helping them with anything from a routine traffic stop to a felony arrest.

Some members ride solo to assist with things like abandoned vehicles and broken-down cars.

Read: ‘The whole thing’s unconstitutional:’ City of Jacksonville facing lawsuit for its panhandling law

And they go through an extensive application process and training.

“It’s a little bit less than 400 hours of training to be an auxiliary person and that encompasses about 9-to-10 months of training and then you are assigned to a troop,” said Flynn.

But once you are assigned to a troop, Major Flynn said being a part of the group is a privilege.

“The state of Florida has allowed me to wear this uniform, after an extensive application and training process, and trust me enough to represent because I am just volunteering,” said Major Flynn.

Read: Former Tampa mayor, Mayor Deegan connect on social media after Action News Jax story

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.